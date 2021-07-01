Gulshan Kumar Murder Case: Here's a Complete Timeline of Events so Far

Bombay High Court will pronounce verdict in Gulshan Kumar murder case today. Gulshan Kumar, founder of T-Series, was killed on August 12, 1997, in Juhu area of Mumbai. Several people were arrested and prosecuted. The Sessions Judge ML Tahilyani (as he then was) sentenced Abdul Rauf alias Daud Merchant to life imprisonment in April 2002. Merchant was one of the assassins in the murder case. The appeal filed by him and the state against acquittal of some accused will be decided today by a bench of Justice Jadhav and Justice Borkar.

Here’s a complete timeline of the case so far.

August 12, 1997: Gulshan Kumar is shot dead when coming out of a temple at Jeet Nagar in Juhu. Three assailants had shot 16 bullets, killing him on the spot.

August 30, 1997: Music composer Nadeem Akhtar Saifee is declared a co-conspirator in Kumar’s murder. Saifee, who allegedly hired the killers, has been in the United Kingdom ever since. Indian authorities failed to get him extradited. He was later acquitted in the case.

October 1997: Ramesh Taurani, owner of Tips, is arrested on charges of abetting the crime. Taurani allegedly paid Rs 25 lakh to Kumar’s killers. Tips Cassettes was the main rival of Kumar’s T-Series. The police, however, failed to establish the accusation in court.

November 1997: The police file a 400-page charge sheet where 26 people are accused. Fifteen people are arrested. One of the accused, Mohammed Ali Shaikh, turns approver in the case. More arrests continue.

January 2001: Abdul Rauf alias Daud Merchant, one of the assassins, is arrested from Kolkata.

June 2001: Trial in the murder case begins.

April 2002: Eighteen of the 19 accused are acquitted. Abdul Rauf is found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

