Gulzar: I'm Fortunate that Lata Mangeshkar Gave Her Melodious Voice to Words Written by Me | Exclusive

Poet and lyricist Gulzar had the good fortune of working with Lata Mangeshkar in several songs. The singer had also produced his film, Lekin, which won several national awards, including one for the iconic song Yaara Seeli Seeli. In an exclusive conversation with News18, Gulzar reminisces the time he spent working with Mangeshkar and how she is part of the everyday life of every Indian.

“I cannot put my feelings into words because how much ever I talk about her, it is going to be less. I can’t believe she is gone. I feel fortunate that Lataji gave her melodious voice to the words written by me. It’s my good karma that I could work with her. She is a miracle and this kind of miracle happens very rarely.

She has been a part of India’s history and has braced so many changes in the country and also the film industry. I remember television came later, but there used to be radio and one would wake up listening to her voice. I would also wake up listening to Lataji’s voice. She is part of our everyday culture. From Holi to Eid, Diwali and every other festival including marriage, there was always a Lata Mangeshkar song.

In the last few years of her career, she didn’t like the kind of songs that were written. She once told me that why don’t you write ‘kuch achi movie banao, jisme koi acche gaane ho.’ She was always open to feedback and would listen to everyone calmly. She found singing very therapeutic and never looked it as work.

We worked on many films together including my first song with her was in 1963 released film Bandini in which she sang the song Mora Gora Ang Lagaye. Since then we worked on many projects together including Khamoshi, Kinara, Masoom, Libaas, Dil Se, Rudaali. In fact, I was fortunate that she produced my film Lekin and the best part was that she won a National Award as the Best Singer for the song Yaara Seeli Seeli. In total we received five National Awards.

I once joked around with her that the line ‘Meri awaaz hi pehchan hai,’ from the Kinara was so apt for her. Never did anyone think that those lines would hold true for Lataji. She was a gem of a person and the entire nation is going to miss her."

