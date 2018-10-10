English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gulzar on #MeToo: Cinema Not a Bible to Teach People to be Good Humans
Gulzar says cinema is not like a Bible which will teach people to be good human beings, but it is rather a mirror which reflects society.
Image: Yogen Shah
Veteran writer-filmmaker Gulzar says cinema is not like a Bible which will teach people to be good human beings, but it is rather a mirror which reflects society.
Gulzar was interacting with the media at the launch of Bhavani Iyer's debut novel Anon on Tuesday in Mumbai.
The #MeToo movement exploded in India after Tanushree Dutta renewed a decade-old complaint of harassment against Nana Patekar two weeks ago.
Commenting on the movement that has gained momentum, Gulzar said, "Cinema is reflection of the society. If we say harassment of women or a girl is happening only in cinema, then I don't think so. It has spread all over the society. Cinema has yet spared you where sexual harassment cases are still occurring with a 4-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl and thank God that cinema hasn't put that mirror in front of people.
"But beware, cinema has started reflecting every part of your life."
Gulzar has directed path-breaking films like Koshish, Aandhi and Maachis in his career. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2004.
He said cinema cannot teach people how to be good humans.
"It is not only dependent on good old stories. We say we love children and we respect women, but are we doing that in our real life? So cinema is still sparing you... Which you have started realising, so let the cinema come in and tell you this is what you are.
"It is not that cinema will teach us good values and morals to carry. Cinema is not meant for that. If you are thinking that cinema is like a Bible which will teach you to be a good human, then you are mistaken."
