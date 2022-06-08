Gulzar Opens Up About Recording Song with KK for Sherdil: ‘It’s Like He Came to Say Goodbye’

It was with Maachis’ Chhor Aaye Hum Woh Galiyaan that KK began his journey into playback singing in Bollywood. The song is still a favorite among many. With Gulzar’s lyrics and KK’s magical voice, what could even go wrong? Gulzar and KK had teamed up very recently for a song titled Dhoop Paani Behne De, which will be a part of director Srijit Mukherji’s Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. Now, Gulzaar saab has opened up about recording the song with KK.

Talking to Indian Express, Gulzaar said, “Srijit has done me a favour in Sherdil. Not only did I get to write for such a beautiful film, I got to meet KK after ages. KK had first sung a song of mine in Maachis, ‘Chhor aye hum woh galiyaan…’. When he came to sing the song for Sherdil, it filled my heart with joy. It’s a shame that this had to go down as one of his last songs. It’s like he came to say goodbye.”

He also went on to add, “The song in Sherdil is on environment. The way it’s been used in the film, it’s a call to save your jungles, rivers, animals and birds. After lending his voice to such an important message, he should have stayed a little longer. Pity it wasn’t in our hands. I will pray for and remember him. Wherever Sherdil goes, his memory will accompany us.”

Earlier, in a statement, music director Shantanu Moitra had said, “KK sang this song like it was his own. He told me this song has given Gulzar sahab back to him after two decades. He was also excited that he would sing this song in live concerts because it talks about conservation and the youth needs to listen to this.”

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta, and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles.

