Gulzar, Poonam Dhillon Attend Khayyam's Prayer Meet; Kapil Sharma Accused of Disrespecting Women

The demise of veteran music composer Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi, better known to the world as Khayyam, sent shockwaves across the nation on Tuesday. Khayaam passed away on August 19, 2019, due to age-related illness. Soon after the news of his death, several members of the Indian film fraternity, including Vishal Bhradwaj, Poonam Dhillon, Gulzar, Raza Murad and Sonu Nigam visited his residence to offer their condolences to his family.

In another news, Elton John and Ellen DeGeneres spoke out in support of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, calling them a down-to-earth and hardworking couple who were being unfairly attacked by the media. John was responding to criticism in Britain over two recent vacations taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their three-month-old baby Archie to Spain, and to the south of France, where the couple stayed at John’s villa in Nice.

Elsewhere, comedian Kapil Sharma was accused of being disrespectful towards women and making distasteful comments about them on The Kapil Sharma Show. In response to the online discussion about his alleged distasteful comments about women, Kapil wrote on Twitter, "Dear sister, I wish before reacting you could have checked the facts. Those words were not mine. God will take care of everything else."

Meanwhile, an Indian expat in Sharjah has been flooded with unsolicited phone calls from around the world ever since the second season of the hit Netflix crime thriller Sacred Games released on August 15. The reason for this is that Kerala native Kunhabdulla CM's mobile number was shown as fictional gangster Sulaiman Isa's number in the first episode of Sacred Games 2, the Gulf News reported on Monday night.

During a performance of his Happiness Begins tour, which is currently underway in the US, Nick Jonas signaled his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra 'I Love You' from the concert stage using sign language and we have to admit its a gesture beyond words.

