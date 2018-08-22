English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gumnami Baba Announcement Has Elicited Unbelievable Response, Says Srijit Mukherji
The National Award winning director had announced the film on August 18, sharing that he will be teaming up with actor Prosenjit Chatterjee for it.
Srijit/Twitter
Mumbai: Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is overwhelmed by the curiosity and support he has received ever since he announced his new project Gumnami Baba, a man who many thought was Subhas Chandra Bose.
Mukherji on Tuesday tweeted: "No other announcement till date has elicited such an unbelievable response. People have offered to help with their personal research, links to existing research, books, articles and even school assignments. Just goes to what the Man means to the entire nation, even till today."
The National Award winning director even shared a photograph featuring a stack of books.
He had announced the film on August 18, sharing that he will be teaming up with actor Prosenjit Chatterjee for it.
