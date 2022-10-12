Gundellonaa Song From Vishwak Sen-Mithila Palkar's Ori Devuda Out; Watch Here

The unique trailer of director Ashwath Marimuthu’s fantasy romantic drama, Ori Devuda, has already piqued the interest of movie enthusiasts. The film, starring actor Vishwak Sen and Little Things fame Mithila Palkar, in lead roles, depicts the unique love story between the two protagonists.

As fans count the days to the release of the much-anticipated movie, the makers have dropped a romantic lyrical soundtrack titled Gundellonaa from the film. Both co-stars shared the announcement on the photo-sharing app. Fans can’t seem to stop gushing about the foot-tapping rain dance number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishwaksen (@vishwaksens)

Here’s the music video for you to listen to:

The groovy song opens with catchy and upbeat music as the leading actor Vishwak dances his heart out in the rain. There are glimpses of actress Asha Bhat as a dance tutor in the video. One of the main highlights of the bang-on Gundellonaa song is the unmissable chemistry between Vishwak and Asha. They seem to enjoy themselves at heart’s content, engrossed in a dancing spree on a balcony, fully drenched in the tremendous downpour.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

No sooner than the Gundellonaa lyric was uploaded on YouTube by the channel Saregama Telugu, fans dashed to the comments, singing praises for the cheerful song. “Anirudh’s voice added more flavour to this song. Magical voice” lavished one user. “Anirudh Vocals+ Vishwak Energy Was Lit” commented a second.

Sung by Anirudh Ravichander, the lyrics of the peppy track have been penned by Kasarla Shyam, while the music has been scored by Leon James. Ori Devuda is produced under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. This upcoming fantasy romantic-comedy stars Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar, Daggubati Venkatesh, and Asha Bhat in prominent roles.

Ori Devuda will mark its presence in the theatres this year on Diwali on October 21.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here