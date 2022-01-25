Gundu Kalyanam Returns to Screens With Popular Show Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar

Gundu Kalyanam, who entered the world of cinema in 1979, acted in nearly 500 films before a serious illness forced him to take a break from what he loved the most — acting. However, Gundu will be back on our TV screens soon with a popular Vijay TV show, Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar.

With the director of the show having introduced many twists and turns, it is surely going to be an interesting watch. The plot of the show is such that people cannot really predict what will happen next.

On his Instagram page, Senthil announced Gundu’s entry into the show. The caption read: “It’s a pleasure working with Actor Gundu Kalyanam sir, for a small sequence in Naam iruvar Namakku iruvar. Maaran was admitted to Mental hospital. Watch for these hilarious episodes this week in NINI 6.30pm."

The makers of this popular series have surprised people by making them guess what happens next, as Mayan seizes Maran’s SIM card, calls the police and informs them about the bombs planted in several places. Upon hearing this, the police arrested Maran. It has created anticipation among the viewers of the show about what’s going to happen. After the announcement of Gundu Kalyanam joining the series, fans just can’t wait.

Gundu Kalayanam is a hardcore member of the AIADMK. After joining the party, he acted as its spokesperson for a long time. Moreover, he has worked in several movies, including Sivappu Malli, Mella Thirandhathu Kadhavu, and Thoongathe Thambi Thoongathe.

Gundu has worked with many famous actors, including Rajinikanth. However, he suffered from a serious illness and had to go through dialysis once every two days.

