Guneet Monga and Pooja Hegde Test Positive for Coronavirus

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Guneet Monga on Sunday informed everyone on Sunday via an Instagram post that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. Her latest production Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Aasif Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Meghna Malik, Shruti Sharma and Nakul Roshan Sahdevwas loved by the audiences and critics alike.

Sharing an Instagram post, Monga wrote that she took all the necessary precautions but despite that has tested positive for Covid-19. Currently under self-quarantine, she is taking all the measures to fight the virus under the guidance of her doctor. She went on to say that she is recovering well, and also made a sincere request to anyone and everyone who had come in contact with her to get themselves tested.

Housefull 4 actress Pooja Hegde also got infected with the COVID-19 virus and has isolated herself. Pooja shared the news with everyone through her official Twitter handle. The actress wrote that she has been infected by the COVID-19 virus and is following all the protocols, isolating and home quarantining herself, adding that she is recuperating well. She requested everyone who had come in contact with her to get tested. She went on to thank her fans for their love and support, asking them to stay home, stay safe and take care.

The second wave of coronavirus has proved more lethal and infected many people. Many celebrities have been infected within just a span of a few weeks. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Neil Nitin Mukesh and his family, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Prajakta Koli, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoorand Rohit Saraf also tested positive for COVID-19. Last year, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19. While earlier this year, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

