Guneet Monga Heads to the Oscars with Film on Menstrual Taboos, Saudi Crown Prince Gets A Musical Welcome In India
Javed Akhtar condemns Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over lack of accountability in the Pulwama attack, Alia Bhatt opens up about her relationship with filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt and Malaika Arora talks about her divorce with long-time husband Arbaaz Khan.
Guneet Monga has long been associated with off-beat and independent cinema in India. However, this year, her foreign production Period. End of Sentence, which is about the stigma surrounding the use of sanitary napkins in India, has been earning her much praise. She is the executive producer of the short documentary feature that is also nominated for Oscars this year. Watch out this year’s red carpet for a rare Indian sighting.
Speaking of foreign affairs, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is on a visit to India and is going to be treated with a special musical welcome where acclaimed artistes will perform some iconic Hindi songs and ghazals in his honour.
Malaika Arora has finally opened up about her divorce with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio chat show What Women Want. She said that it was getting difficult for the couple to stay happy together. About opening up, Alia Bhatt recently spoke about her father Mahesh Bhatt not being present at home while she was growing up. She said that her father was like a celebrity with whom she could only strike a friendship when she herself became an actress.
In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, lyricist Javed Akhtar toed the hard line and criticized the Pakistani prime minister for shrugging accountability for Thursday’s attack, in which 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives.
Producer Guneet Monga, the known Indian face behind Period. End of Sentence , spoke about her journey while filming the Oscar nominated documentary and the social ramifications that she expects will follow in the wake of an Oscar nomination.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is on a visit to India and a musical welcome has been arranged for the foreign dignitary. Bhajans, ghazals and iconic Bollywood songs will be part of this musical performance. It will be an hour long Hindi entertainment session for him and fellow Saudi ambassadors.
Malaika Arora was quite honest about her recent divorce with long-time husband Arbaaz Khan on What Women Want, hosted by her friend Kareena Kapoor Khan. She admitted, now that the unhappy couple has separated, it will be easier for their 16-year old child Arhaan to grow up in a happy space.
Alia Bhatt has opened up about her relationship with filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt while she was growing up. Accompanied by mother Soni Razdan, Alia said on the chat show Starry Nights 2.OH, “I didn’t miss him as such because I did not really have him.”
Javed Akhtar has condemned Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over lack of accountability in the Pulwama terror attack. He tweeted his concern in the matter after Imran, during a national address, said that India has no evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in the matter and is playing the same blame-game that they have been for long.
