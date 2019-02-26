Guneet Monga Hopes Indian Government, Young Actors Use Period. End of Sentence to Educate People
Directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, Period. End of Sentence is created by The Pad Project.
Guneet Monga (right) at the Academy Awards 2019. (Image: Instagram/Guneet Monga)
"After the Oscar win, I'd love the Education Ministry to get involved and take this film from school to school, college to college and have an educational programme. That would be a dream come true and that is when a shift or change will happen," Monga told IANS from Los Angeles.
"I think we must try and make that happen. If not now, then when," asked Monga, who also became a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year.
Would she come back and speak to officials? "Yeah, I'd love to... I will have to navigate that," she said.
The film's Oscar win has already caught the attention of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has acknowledged its effort to spotlight Hapur's 'pad women', who have gradually learnt to break the stereotype about menstruation. Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi is glad the film talks about how a "period should end a sentence, not a girl's education".
In the opening scenes of the 26-minute Netflix film, which won the Best Documentary Short at the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, young girls giggle away, and older ones aver "sharam aati hai (it's embarrassing)" at the mention of "period". The scenes show just the grass-root issue around menstrual health that its makers—and several others—hope to weed out from the society.
Started with a small dream in the English department room of @melissa_berton with her school girls of @oakwoodstories for empowering and educating other young girls across the world for better menstruation hygiene. This started 7 years ago with raising money and donating one pad machine... then thought the team should make a movie for better awareness!! @actionindia76 from India helped on ground in putting a machine. @raykaz and @samdavisdp captured all of this so beautifully with @kakarmandakini producing for @sikhya ❤️ . . Today here we are ! All the way to Oscars and have put this story on the map ! One night before the Oscars, whatever may happen.... Team @periodendofsentence is already a winner ! . . more power for all the support and magic @stacey_sher @lisataback . . . This is dedicated to dreamers like each one of you here. Keep inspiring ❤️ @helenyenser @mcmaxam @clairesliney @charlottesilverman @ruby_schiff @aveeybaaby @sophdasch @maggiesophiebrown
Another attempt to make the discussion around menstrual health mainstream was Akshay Kumar's PadMan, inspired by the life of India's real life 'Pad Man' Arunachalam Muraganathan, who also features in the Oscar-winning documentary.
Akshay, his wife Twinkle Khanna as well as a stream of other celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, have come out in support of the film's Oscar win.
"I'd love all the young actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar to champion this film, talk about it, share it, show it, screen it. If we don't celebrate our own country right now, when will we?" asked Monga, who has earlier backed films like Masaan and The Lunchbox under her banner Sikhya Entertainment.
Directed by award-winning Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, the film is created by The Pad Project, an organisation established by an inspired group of students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles and their teacher, Melissa Berton, with help from Gauri Chaudhary from Action India. It follows girls and women in Hapur and their experience with the installation of a pad machine in their village.
For Mandakini Kakar, who worked on ground in Hapur to bring out alive the stories of reluctant women, there's a world of difference in the village which she visited two years ago and just 15 days ago. Sitting in a room in Los Angeles at 2.30 a.m. and reflecting on the Oscar victory, Kakar told IANS, "The change has been phenomenal. Those girls there now not only aware about the topic, they are using the pads, they are spreading awareness, they are feeling economically empowered, and they are not afraid anymore."
