Guneet Monga's DDLJ-Style Wedding Announcement On Completing 1 Year Of Roka With Sunny Kapoor; See Pic

A month after announcing that she will tie the knot with her fiancé, fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor, in December - Producer Guneet Monga on Monday started her wedding countdown. With a DDLJ-style note that she penned on social media, the film producer shared a happy picture of her and the fashion designer.

The filmmaker and producer is set to get married this coming weekend with wedding celebrations starting on 10th December with her wedding scheduled to take place on 12th December in Mumbai. Guneet took to Instagram this morning to share her love story and pen a sweet note that strongly has a connection to Shah Rukh Khan and DDLJ, and everything about the magic of 90s filmy romance!

Here’s the letter :

“Like every girl growing up in the 90s, I too have been on a constant lookout for my Raj ever since I was 18. Anyone I dated, I ran to my friends to tell them this is it, I found my partner for the rest of my life. Some even indulged me a couple of times but mostly rolled their eyes and wanted to say, “Guneet please just take your time”. I never wanted to take my time, my magical forever started from Day 1. I was ready to commit from Day 1! Everyone would always tell me, at the right time the right person will come into my life, and this irritated me the most! Why on earth has my time not come? Ab toh chaalis saal hogaye, actually 39 but a round figure sounds better na."

“And every time an extended family member would ask me, “Beta shaadi nahi ki”, I would reply, “Koi dhoond do, kal karloongi”, and they would have no answer. Just “Beta hum kahan se dhoondhein… tum toh film industry mein ho na”. Now that is also my fault. Honestly, I have cursed my body, my intelligence, my way of talking, my education, my middle-class life and even my job designation to be able to find someone! Wait, did I tell you, I have also tried missing the last Euro train but wahan pe door automatic shut hotey hain and no one keeps their hand out to pull you in! Haath kat jayenge behenon! 🙈 ," she added.

She concluded her DDLJ style letter adding, “Today marks a year of our Roka and we now count down to our wedding which is exactly seven days from now. As cliche as it sounds, when the time is right, the universe makes it happen and I am forever grateful. I’ve found my Raj! Par apko toh pata hai…Bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein, hoti rehti hain… #GunSung”

Check out the post here:

The producer, known for backing critically-acclaimed films like the Gangs of Wasseypur series, Shahid, Masaan, The Lunchbox and Pagglait, had announced her engagement to Kapoor in April.

In June, the couple had a mock wedding for Kapoor’s ailing grandmother, who later died after a battle with cancer.

Besides producing feature films, Monga also served as an executive producer on the documentary Period. End of Sentence, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019.

