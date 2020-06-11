Gunjan Saxena Pens Note in Praise of Janhvi Kapoor After Teaser Release of The Kargil Girl

The teaser for Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film The Kargil Girl was released on June 10. Janhvi steps into the shoes of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena for the movie. After the teaser was released, real-life Kargil girl Gunjan Saxena shared her thoughts about it and praised Janhvi and director Sharan Sharma for taking on her biopic.

"Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with voice over of Janhvi Kapoor. I guess it is the time for the culmination of an enriching journey which started with Sharan Sharma three years back. And what a journey it has been with Sharan," wrote Gunjan in her post.

Calling herself "lucky" to have Sharan and Janhvi, she also added, "None of the life journeys is a walk in park and mine was no different. But at times a one-track mind on goal does help. During my tenure in IAF, whatever little I could achieve was with the help of men and women in blue uniforms."

Janhvi shared the note and wrote, "It's an honour to know you let alone have the privilege to be able to understand your journey and share it with the world ☺️❤️ Hope we make you proud Gunjan Mam."

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film will be released directly on Netflix soon.

Follow @News18Movies for more