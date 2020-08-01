Gunjan Saxena Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor is Ready to Take Off as First Woman Indian Air Force Officer

The trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the film narrating the story of the first Indian female Air Force pilot in combat, has been unveiled. Janhvi Kapoor headlines the film, portraying the struggles of a woman looking to make her place in a man's world.

The trailer gives us glimpses into her dreams and aspirations as a girl aspiring to become a pilot in the Air Force. There are naysayers, people who do not believe she can make it. The struggles of not having a ladies changing room, or losing to men in arm wrestling.

Through it all, she has the support of her father, played by Pankaj Tripathi. He has full faith in her, and the moments of encouragement he shows towards her are the most endearing parts of the trailer. Their bond is going to be something to look forward to in the film.

Janhvi shared the trailer with the caption, "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl 🚁 Trailer! Finally the part of the journey we’re we can start sharing this story that we’ve all been so honoured to be able to tell. Here's the look into the world of #GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl ☺️ I hope you like it! Catch the film on August 12th, only on @netflix_in."

Shah Rukh Khan too shared the trailer of the film on Instagram. Along with Janhvi and Pankaj Tripathi, the film also stars Manav Vij, Vineet Kumar Singh and Angad Bedi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. This is Janhvi's third outing after Dhadak and Ghost Stories.