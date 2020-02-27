English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Guns Of Banaras a Tribute to Vinod Khanna, Says Director Sekhar Suri

File photo of actor Vinod Khanna.

File photo of actor Vinod Khanna.

Suri said he has always admired Khanna's work and collaborating with the veteran actor was a dream come true.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: February 27, 2020, 7:21 PM IST
Share this:

Director Sekhar Suri said his soon-to-be-released film Guns of Banaras is a tribute to late actor Vinod Khanna, who features in a pivotal role in the movie.

Suri said he has always admired Khanna's work and collaborating with the veteran actor was a dream come true.

"Working with Vinod Khanna was a dream come true. Like any other fan, I always admired his work. I became a film director maybe only to direct his last film Guns of Banaras. Our movie is a tribute to one of the finest actors of the Indian film industry. I don't miss him he is in my thoughts," Suri said in a statement.

"My relationship was not just of an actor-director but we were true soul mates as our common point of discussion was philosophy. I am an ardent follower of J Krishna Murthy while Vinod ji was a follower of Osho Rajnesh," he added.

Khaana died in April 2017 aged 70 and the movie will mark his last project.

Guns of Banaras also stars Karan Nath, Zarina Wahab and Shilpa Shirodkar.

The film is scheduled to be released on February 28.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story