Gunther From Friends to Ji-yeong From Squid Game: Side Characters Who Are as Popular as Main Leads

Being a part of an ensemble cast always put the actors in a tricky position as the expectations to make their characters memorable is much more and the competition is high in that regard. What is even more difficult is, to be a side character in a show with much less screen time than the protagonists and achieve the same level of fame and appreciation the leads of the show receive. Although there are several characters in numerous shows that have successfully made their characters memorable despite not being the main focus of the show.

Here, we take a look at some of those characters from series like Friends, Mirzapur or the most recent Squid Game, who, despite not being the main leads, are as popular as them.

Gunther (Friends)

James Michael Tyler’s unfortunate demise due to cancer a couple of days ago has brought back several memories of his character Gunther in Friends. His iconic scenes and dialogues, which people already know by heart, are doing the rounds of the internet, and even the main cast of the sitcom couldn’t hold back. His Rachel obsessed character gave several laughter-inducing moments and his stoic presence on screen made his characters as popular as the six friends (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer) in the show.

Kevin (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

One of the main reasons why this goofy cop-comedy show is adored by fans all over the world is because of the range of characters it offers. From a gay-black cop leading the New York Police Department’s 99th precinct to Latina actors breaking stereotypes on screen, this show has covered all most all aspects of inclusivity. Hence, it becomes very difficult to choose a favourite from the main ensemble. However, it becomes even more difficult to be a side character (yet important to the plot) in a show like this and match the main cast in the fame and popularity they enjoy. Marc Evan Jackson aka Kevin, who plays Captain Raymond Holt’s (Andre Braugher) husband holds this position.

Robin (Mirzapur 2)

Priyanshu Painyuli’s character from Mirzapur’s second season added several light moments to the otherwise violent and dark show. Robin’s catchphrase has made its way to our pop culture and vocabulary and his character’s name has somewhat become equivalent to the show’s name. Despite making an entry in the second season, he received the same amount of love that the main protagonists have been receiving from the very first episode.

Ji-yeong (Squid Game)

When Ji-yeong (Lee Yoo-mi) first appeared in the show, she seemed to be a rather laid-back person who is unbothered by the killings and murders going on around her. It was minutes before her character got killed off that we got to know her back story- her abusive father killing her mother which subsequently led her to murder him. Soon after her traumatic past was revealed, she had to bid goodbye to the show as her character let go of her chance to survive to help her co-contestant move forward in the game so that the latter can reunite with her family. Her parting moments was one of the toughest deaths to take (besides Ali’s death) in a series that otherwise killed off its characters at the drop of a hat.

David Wallace (The Office)

David Wallace (Andy Buckley) was the calm and composite presence in the chaotic office bossed by Michael Scott (Steve Carell). The CFO of the fictional company Dundler Mifflin was a series regular who had a considerable impact on the show’s narrative. Buckley’s character continues to receive the same amount of love that the protagonists do till now.

