Gurdas Maan: Sidhu Moose Wala's Parents Told Him Not to Write Songs on Gun Culture but...

The music industry witnessed a great loss with the deaths of singer KK and Punjabi musician turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala. The latter was shot dead on Sunday, May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. Sidhu’s songs were characterised by guns and violence and the singer was also booked in 2020 for promoting gun culture. Now, singer Gurdas Maan says that Sidhu’s parents used to tell him not to write songs on violence.

Talking to India Today, he said, “When you become an idol for the youth, they start doing the same things. His parents used to explain this to him. His father told me that he used to tell him to write songs on other topics. But Sidhu Moose Wala said that when he tried writing a song on his mom, no one listened. Whenever someone said something about him, he’d write a song as revenge. His fans liked that. His mind worked that way.”

Maan also recalled an incident when he made his parents talk to him. He further told the publication, “One of his songs had just released. He sang very well. I called him and he was so happy. He put the speaker on and made his parents talk to me. From then on, whenever I’d call, he’d do the same. His parents would say ‘Wow, Gurdas Maan loves you so much’. I said that not just me, the whole world loves him.”

He also talked about the threats Moose Wala received and said that when someone reaches heights of success, threats start circling them.

Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the Punjab Police arrested one accused from Dehradun on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Manpreet Singh – a native of Punjab’s Dhaipei village – was arrested along with five others from the Uttarakhand capital.

