Gurfateh Pirzada Reacts to Reports of Bedhadak Being Shelved, Says 'Unfortunate That it Happened...' | Exclusive

Actor Gurfateh Pirzada, who made his foray into films under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, with the Netflix film Guilty and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, will be seen leading his own film Bedhadak, produced by the same production house. The film will also mark the debut of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor along with newbie Laksh Lalwani. However, there has been no major update on the film ever since it was announced last year. Reports were also doing the rounds that the film has been shelved although no official announcement was made on the same.

Recently, News18 caught up with Gurfateh for a candid conversation where he opened up about the film and also the uncertain times he went through when the reports of the delay started doing the rounds. On being asked for an update about the Shashank Khaitan film, he said, “It will happen eventually at some point. I have some things lined up already that are also with Dharma. I am starting that very soon but films will happen at a better time in a better circumstance."

The actor, who is receiving rave reviews for the Netflix series Class, continued, “I love Dharma because they have given me this chance and opened this door to me but I also love a bunch of other people who I want to work with and I am constantly reaching out to them who impress me and producers I have looked up to. So it is not one place that I want to work. For instance, Ashim (Ahluwalia; Class director) is totally an outsider. A bunch of people have asked me whether Class is a Dharma production because I am in it. I did not come into Dharma just like this, I auditioned my way into it. I have also worked outside Dharma before this but you won’t find it even on Google. But the Dharma film will happen soon."

On being asked whether he was worried when reports about the film being shelved started doing the rounds, he answered, “It was a concerning time for everyone. The film industry as a whole has gone through a tough period, especially during the start of the lockdown and then as time went on. Even the actors who have done 25 films were sitting at home worried if their next film is going to work and make money. It is unfortunate that it happened to us at such an early period of our careers but what can you do? You don’t get the best of every part of the world."

“Guilty came out and the lockdown followed right after it so no one is to blame. There are good as well as bad times. And it was a bad time for me, I won’t lie. Somedays, I had to push myself out of bed and go hunt and look for work but I am glad that I had people talking to me along the way and telling me it is going to be okay. No one tells you how to deal with these problems because no one knows," concluded Gurfateh.

The actor can currently be seen in the Netflix series Class.

