Gurinder Chadha's Aunt Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Indian-origin British filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s aunt is no more. She passed away from complications due to the novel coronavirus.

Gurinder revealed that no family member was able to be present at the final moments of her aunt, but two nurses at the hospital in the United Kingdom did help a lot.







Taking to Instagram the Bride and Prejudice director especially thanked them and said, “Today we said goodbye to my dearest bhuaji /aunt from #covi̇d19 complications. She was my dads little sister She is the aunt sitting down in these final pictures from #viceroyshouse and doted on me. She survived the Partiton of India and sadly for us, her family no one could be with her in person in her final moments. BUT two nurses in the Surrey hospital held her hand, FaceTimed her children who all chanted Sikh prayers during which her soul departed. God bless the #nhsheroes who made my dear aunts passing humane (sic)."

In the post, she has shared a series of three photos out of which one is a monochrome picture in which her aunt can be seen as a child. The second photo, which looks like has been taken at the Viceroy’s house, has all members clad in formal clothes and the third photo is a selfie of the filmmaker and her aunt.

