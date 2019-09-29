Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee to Reunite for Short Film After 11 Years

Author-turned-filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee is all set to bring real-life TV couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee together in his short film.

IANS

Updated:September 29, 2019, 6:37 PM IST
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee to Reunite for Short Film After 11 Years
Image: Instagram

Author-turned-filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee is all set to bring real-life TV couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee together in his short film. The film, titled Shubho Bijoya, marks the return of popular on-screen couple Gurmeet and Debina after 11 years since their popular TV show Ramayan, which was aired in 2008-09.

The story revolves around a fashion photographer Shubho, who turns blind, while his supermodel wife Bijoya is diagnosed with cancer. The film is an emotional tale of their journey.

"This story is inspired by O Henry's The Gift Of The Magi, which has been my favourite short story since my school days. But we have incorporated a real-life incident which brings in a completely different aspect to the story," said the director.

"I totally jumped at the idea when Ram Kamal narrated the story. I somehow feel connected to Kolkata, the people and food make the city so vibrant. Kolkata is also the city of literature. Hopefully, in the film Ram Kamal will create some Bengali magic," said Gurmeet.

"We have been getting offers since our Ramayan days, we have said no to films, web series and short films. We wanted to do a film that would excite us as an actor," said Debina.

Produced under the banner of Assorted Motion Pictures and GeeDee Productions, the film will be shot in Mumbai before Christmas. Before this, Ram Kamal Mukherjee has directed a short film Cakewalk with Esha Deol.

