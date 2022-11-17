Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Welcome Newborn Home With Cake, Balloons and Love; Pics

Television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have finally arrived home with their newborn baby. On Tuesday evening, new mom Debina took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures revealing how they welcomed their little princess at home. In the clicks, the couple’s house was seen decorated with purple, pink and white balloons. One of the balloons was foot-shaped which read ‘It is a girl’. On one of the walls, ‘Welcome Baby’ balloons were also seen. The actress added ‘Home coming with my little miracle’ in the caption of one of the photos.

In one of her Instagram stories, Debina shared a picture of the cake and wrote, “Blessed with the best. Thank you Jeevi masi (aunty) for all the lovely decor and all the love you give me and my babies @jeevitaoberio. This yum yum cake, loved it."

For the unversed, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee became proud parents to a baby girl on November 11. Back then, Gurmeet took to Instagram to share the news with fans and wrote, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

Gurmeet and Debina also welcomed their first baby in April this year and named her ‘Lianna’. Earlier in an interview, Debina talked about delivering her second baby after Lianna and said “There are a few conditions in pregnancy like gestational diabetes, cholesterol issues, and other things like high blood pressure that I am going through. The size of the baby has increased too much because the stomach has a lot of space. That is why doctors are suspecting that if I wait too long then water break can happen. I am getting everything ready and opting for a C-section because of my situation. Also, the baby won’t be able to turn down as it’s in a transverse position."

