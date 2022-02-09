Gurmeet Choudhary and Wife Debina Bonnerjee To Welcome 'Junior Choudhary' Soon; Check Baby Bump Pic

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee are soon going to welcome ‘junior Choudhary’. On Wednesday, the two actors took to their respective social media handles and shared the news with their fans. They dropped an adorable picture in which Debina can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Dressed in all-black attire, Debina and Gurmeet look absolutely stunning.

“To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina," the caption of their post read.

Fans and friends were quick to drop love and congratulatory messages in the comment section. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations mere bhai". Newlywed Mouni Roy also sent wishes to the couple and commented, “Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations Sending all my love and bestest wishes ." Comedian Bharti Singh’s husband and screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Sayantani Ghosh among others also congratulated the couple.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee fell in love after they met on the sets of Ramayan. While Gurmeet played the role of Lord Ram in the show, Debina essayed the role of Sita. The two tied the knot on February 15, 2011. In October last year, Gurmeet and Debina married again but this time in a traditional Bengali way. If reports are to be believed, it was Debina who wished for a traditional Bengali wedding. While Debina wore a beautiful red saree and stunned as a Bengali bride, Gurmeet looked charming as always in a cream-coloured kurta and a white dhoti.

