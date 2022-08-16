Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerje Announce 2nd Pregnancy, Say 'Few Decisions Are Divinely Timed'

Television actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. On Tuesday, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the news with their fans. They dropped a picture in which Gurmeet was seen holding their first child Lianna in one arm as he looked straight into Debina’s eyes. The actress was seen holding the sonogram in her hands.

In the caption, Debina mentioned that this pregnancy was unplanned and wrote, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.” She also used the hashtag ‘baby number 2’ in the caption.

Fans and friends were quick to congratulate the couple via the comment section. Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Tina Dutta and Yuvika Chaudhary among others sent wishes to Gurmeet and Debina.

Debina and Gurmeet met on the sets of the 2008 television show Ramayan and fell in love with each other. They tied the knot in February 2011. The couple became proud parents to a baby girl in the month of April this year. Back then, they took to social media and dropped a video giving the first glimpse of the baby’s cute little feet. “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina,” the couple wrote.

Last month, Debina was also asked on Instagram if she had resumed drinking three months after giving birth to her daughter, Lianna. The question came after the actress shared a picture of a cocktail glass on her Instagram story. Debina replied to the fan and wrote, “Answer is nope:- it is just sparkling water. Just presented well.”

On the work front, Gurmeet was recently seen in the song Teri Galliyon Se along with Arushi Nishank. It was sung by Jubin Nautiyal and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

