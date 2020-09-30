Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Test Positive For COVID-19

TV couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently quarantining at home. Choudhary, who starred with Bonnerjee in 2008 television series 'Ramayan', shared the news in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

"My wife Debina and I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are, touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home," the 36-year-old actor wrote. Choudhary also requested all the people who came in contact with them to get tested for the novel disease.

"We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support," the actor added. Their friends from the industry, including Rashami Desai, Mouni Roy and Jay Bhanushali wished them speedy recovery.

The couple, who got married in 2011, have featured on several reality shows. including Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nach Baliye season six. On Tuesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,02,488 with 8,880 death toll.