Gurmeet Choudhary Teams Up with Jubin Nautiyal Again, to Play Army Officer in Song Teri Galliyon Se

After tracks like Barsaat Ki Dhun, Dil Pe Zakhm and Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka, among others, actor Gurmeet Choudhary is all set to collaborate with singer Jubin Nautiyal once again. Titled Teri Galliyon Se, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The music video will see Choudhary portraying the role of an army officer. It is for the same reason that the actor has been undergoing rigorous exercises and posting fitness videos on his social media. This is the second time that he will be essaying an army person onscreen, his first being filmmaker’s JP Dutta’s 2018 war film, Paltan, where Choudhary played Captain Prithvi Singh Dagar.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old actor recently shared his look from Teri Galliyon Se, and captioned it, “This is very special like most of the others but this one touches the soul! Major Reporting #JaiHind”. Check out the post here:

Talking about playing an army officer in the song, Choudhary says, “When it comes to acting and portraying different characters every time, I prefer being thorough. To essay the role of an army man in the song Teri Galliyon Se, I knew the level of fitness I had to attain because it needs to be visible to the naked eye.”

He further adds that he is elated to reunite with Nautiyal and Kumar as the trio has belted out popular songs in the past too. “It was a very interesting project for me to work on and what makes it even better is the fact that I am once again working with two dynamic visionaries, Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. I can’t wait for the audience to see what Teri Galliyon Se has in store for them,” the Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi actor shares.

The song is all set to release on August 11. The music video also features Arushi Nishank. Teri Galliyon Se is composed by Meet Bros – Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh – and penned by Rashmi-Virag.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here