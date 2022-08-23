Gurmeet Choudhary’s Body Transformation 'Without Any Steroids' Wins the Internet, See Post

Actor-fitness enthusiast Gurmeet Choudhary’s body transformation has put him on the list of trends since Monday. All thanks to the actor's dedication and diligence, he has finally managed to achieve his goal. Sharing his fitness journey with his fans, the actor posted a couple of photos of himself showing off his biceps and revealed that he achieved the ripped body “without any steroids.”

“It’s a result of working out for the last 6 months almost every day. Waking up every morning at 4 am with the motivation that I will be better than yesterday. It says if you do anything for 6 months it will become your second skin,” he penned.

Gurmeet added, “But the game changer was waking up at 4 am. Try this for 7 days and your life will change for good.” He also mentioned the highlight of his journey in the caption, which read, “Highlight is- it’s without any steroids (no shortcuts) pure home food and natural protein.” Following this, he tagged nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary in his text and thanked her for making him understand the psychology of food.

To conclude his caption, he wrote, “Last but not the least. My man, my bro Praveen Nair (fitness trainer), this man is always there to push my limits, he gives his best to help me achieve my goals!! Love you my brother always.”

Currently, the actor is basking on the success of his music video Teri Galiyon Se. The music video was released on August 11. The song is a tribute to all the soldiers who sacrifice their lives to protect the country. The actor dropped the poster of the song on his Instagram space with the caption, “A tribute to all our jawans. Touches my heart as I jot this down. Life is uncertain indeed but our jawans are immortal. For the love, respect and sacrifice they do for our country.”

Meanwhile, Gurmeet Choudhary has done several TV shows like Ramayan, Married Again and Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, among others. He has also appeared in a few films.

The actor and his wife Debina Bonnerjee are expecting their second child.

