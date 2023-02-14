Guru Dutt’s sister Lalita Lajmi passed away at the age of 90 on Monday, February 13. The news was confirmed by Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation via their Instagram account. A renowned artist, Lalita was also seen in a cameo role in Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par, in which she played the role of the actor’s art teacher.

Sharing the news of her death, Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation said, “We are deeply saddened by the news of artist Lalitha Lajmi’s passing. Lajmi was a self-taught artist with a keen interest in classical dance. Her works had an element of melancholy and performance, seen here in her artwork, ‘Dance of Life and Death’". They also shared a picture of her ‘Dance of Life and Death.’

Several social media users took to the comments section of the post to offer their condolences. “A lovely human being and sensitive artist … I learnt a lot from Lalitha … may she rest in peace," a comment read. “V sad to hear this…May Lalitha Aunty’s soul rest in eternal peace," added another. “I went to her exibition like 3 days ago.. deeply saddened," a third comment read.

Born in Calcutta in 1930, Lalita was a well-known artist in the country. Self-taught, Lalita’s work was influenced by filmmakers such as Guru Dutt, Satyajit Ray, and Raj Kapoor. As reported by The Mint, the author of Guru Dutt’s latest book Guru Dutt: An Unfinished Story, spoke about Lalita. He said that Lalita still had the regret of not being able to help the filmmaker during his struggle. “While researching for this book, his sister told me they could have saved him. He was crying for help. He was not talking to them. And, that remains a major regret in his brother’s and his sister’s life," he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here