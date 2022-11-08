Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and More Extend Greetings On Guru Nanak Jayanti; See Posts

The world is remembering Guru Nanak Dev today. Popularly known as the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary is called Guru Nanak Jayanti, Gurpurab, Guruparb or Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav. Followers of the Sikh religion, across the world, observe the day with great devotion. Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed on Kartik Poornima, on the 15th lunar day, as per the Hindu calendar.

This year, it’s the Sikh Guru’s 553rd birth anniversary. Wishes are pouring in from all corners of the world. And, the Bollywood stars were not far away.

Ajay Devgn sent best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Twitter. He wrote, “Happy 553rd Gurpurab to everyone 🙏.”

Happy 553rd Gurpurab to everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PwH8EtEnsB — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 8, 2022

Sanjay Dutt also wished his fans Prakash Gurpurab. He tweeted, “May the holy teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji fill your life with compassion and goodness, Happy Gurpurab 🙏🏻.”

May the holy teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji fill your life with compassion and goodness, Happy Gurpurab 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fxDlIKOIpA — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) November 8, 2022

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram Story to extend greetings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. See her post:

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s Guru Nanak Jayanti post:

Arjun Rampal penned a sweet message on Twitter and sent Guru Nanak Jayanti on Twitter. He wrote, “Wish U & UR family a very *Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti..May this auspicious day of Gurpurab bring great joy and success into life. May you find all the delights of life and all your dreams come true…*Happy Kartik Purnima too..* 🙏🙏💐💐 #GuruNanakJayanti2022 #KartikPurnima2022.”

Wish U & UR family a very *Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti..*

May this auspicious day of Gurpurab bring great joy and success into life. May you find all the delights of life and all your dreams come true…

*Happy Kartik Purnima too..*

🙏🙏💐💐 #GuruNanakJayanti2022 #KartikPurnima2022 pic.twitter.com/BVSeeAYN4x — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) November 8, 2022

Earlier in the day, Kajol took to Instagram and posted happy pictures with son Yug Devgan, as they both visited a Gurudwara. See her post:

Guru Nanak is not only known to be the first Sikh Guru but he is also regarded for his spiritual, political, and social views. His teachings mainly revolve around love, kindness, equality, and humanity, among others. Those who want to explore more about the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, they read the Guru Granth Sahib, a sacred Sikh scripture.

