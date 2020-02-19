Guru Randhawa and Jay Sean Get Tricked by a Pretty Tourist in New Song Surma Surma

Popular singer Guru Randhawa marked his first international collaboration with Pitbull in 2019 with the song Slowly Slowly. The singing sensation has now stepped into his second international collaboration with British artist Jay Sean for a Punjabi track titled Surma Surma.

Unveiled by T-Series, Surma Surma is a peppy and upbeat number, shot in the colorful locations of Rajasthan. The storyline shows Guru falling in love with a tourist (played by Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi) while he goes to meet his friend Jay Sean. The song is all about the changing equations between the trio, where Guru and Jay's friendship remains unchanged. Primarily a Punjabi song, it has a a few English verses in it as well.

Here's a look at the video:

Speaking on the collaboration, Guru was quoted by Tribune India as saying, "I'm super stoked as it's my first single of the year and collaboration with an artist, Jay Sean, whom I admire since childhood. Every time I work with another great artist, there is so much to learn and discover. We totally enjoyed working on this song together. This song has a very upbeat groovy vibe to it and I hope my fans will love it."

Jay Sean said the collaboration happened very naturally and organically. "It's smooth and sexy and I love the way our voices sound over this production," he was quoted as saying.

Surma Surma marks the second collaboration between director Gifty and Guru. Their first successful international joint venture was Slowly Slowly.







