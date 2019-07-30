Guru Randhawa Attacked in Canada, The Lion King Earns Rs 114.27 Cr in India

It's been 10 years that James Cameron's Avatar hit the theaters, however, the film continues to be in the news. Recently, Bollywood actor Govinda revealed that he was offered a role in the Hollywood blockbuster. He also claims to have suggested the title 'Avatar' to director Cameron.

In another news, veteran singer Udit Narayan claims that he has been receiving threat calls from an unknown person for past one month. As per reports, he has lodged a complaint against the caller at the Amboli Police station in Mumbai and the police is investigating the matter.

Today, it was also reported that Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa was attacked in Vancouver after a live performance at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. He has received four stitches on his right eyebrow. After the assault, the actor-singer came back to India.

Govinda took everybody by surprise when he revealed that he was offered a role in Hollywood blockbuster Avatar, but he turned down the movie because the filmmaker wanted him to shoot for 410 days with paint on the body which he wasn't ready for. He also claims that he suggested the title ‘Avatar’ to director James Cameron. But Twitter users aren't really buying his claims.

Playback singer Udit Narayan claims that he has been receiving abusive and threat calls for the past one month from an unknown number. As per reports, he has lodged a complaint against the caller at the Amboli Police station in Mumbai. The police station has transferred the case to the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch.

Famous playback singer Sonu Nigam, action star Arnold Schwarzenegger and coveted director Christopher Nolan share their birthday on the same day, on July 30. In celebration of their special day, take a look at the best works of the artiste.

Disney's latest live-action film, The Lion King, is roaring loud at the Indian box office as the film crosses the Rs 100-crore mark. Jon Favreau's directorial, which updates the classic tale of Simba and Mufasa with photo-realistic and computer-generated animation has collected Rs 114.27 crore in two weeks at the Indian box office. Notably, The Lion King is Disney's fourth film to enter the Rs 100 crore club after The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Guru Randhawa has been reported to have faced assault in Vancouver after he concluded his performance there, by an unidentified man. While the singer-actor was trying to exit the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, he was attacked on the head from behind by the assailant. Updating about his health and safety, his management team took to social media that Guru is now back in India.

