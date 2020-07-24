Guru Randhawa Garners 18 Million Instagram Followers

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa now has 18 million followers on Instagram. Guru took to the video-hosting app and shared a picture of himself in a black suit and black shade.

"Thanks for 18 Million followers on Instagram. Love and respect. GR," he captioned the image, which currently has 682K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Guru is known for songs like "Lahore", "Patola", "High rated Gabru", "Suit", "Ban ja rani", "Ishare tere", "Fashion", "Downtown" and "Slowly slowly".

The singer recently shared on social media that he misses his village. He also flaunted an all-new, perfectly toned look on social media a while back. A lot of his last few photos have him shirtless, showing off his transformed beef.

On the work front, Guru recently returned on stage.

After his recent gig in Delhi, he told IANS: "I performed after almost three months and it was a good experience. Though the audience was limited, they were very entertaining. We sang songs that we usually sing for our shows and earned as well."