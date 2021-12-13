Guru Randhawa Just Made It Instagram Official With Nora Fatehi, Calls Her 'My Mermaid Rani'

Nora Fatehi is back on our Instagram feed to lift the Monday blues. The diva posted some stunning pics, this time in a mermaid avatar. She often trends on social media sites for her choice of outfits. Today was no different. This time, the diva has posted another picture dressed in a mermaid-like costume from her next upcoming video with Bosco Martis. The diva is seen immersed in sparkling water and wearing a costume full of psychedelic colours.

Spotting a ‘devil may care’ attitude, this photo has been uploaded with the caption, “They said ‘As long as you live under my ocean, you’ll obey my rules, so I left."

Meanwhile, singer Guru Randhawa also dropped a super-hot photo featuring Nora Fatehi. In a beautiful photo shared by Guru, Nora was seen dressed as a mermaid as she lovingly looked at the singer. Guru Randhawa captioned the post, “My mermaid rani @norafatehi (sic)”, followed by mermaid and crown emojis. The photo has left fans wondering if they are dating. Just recently, the duo made headlines after they were spotted enjoying a gala time on a beach in Goa. They earlier worked together on the superhit song Naach Meri Rani.

Nora will be seen giving a special appearance in the song Manike Mage Hithe remake from the upcoming Hindi language comedy film Thank God, written and directed by Indra Kumar. She left her fans swooning over her dance moves in song Kusu Kusu from the film Satyameva Jayate 2. She has also been a part of hit music videos including Naah by Harrdy Sandhu, Baby Marvake Maanegi by Raftaar and many others.

After winning our hearts with her dance moves, Nora is now choosing to slay us with her satorial choices. The actress has been ruling the fashion charts in ethnic as well as western wear. From bodycon dresses to loose salwar kurta, Nora definitely knows how to capture hearts in a go.

