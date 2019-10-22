Guru Randhawa Recreates His Own Hit Track Outfit for the Film Ujda Chaman

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has re-composed his own 2015 track Outfit for the film Ujda Chaman. "Outfit is my old song which was released back in 2015. It received great response in Punjab, so I think after coming into this movie, it will be even bigger this time," said Guru, whose songs Suit and Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani did well in Bollywood.

The song was originally sung by Guru with music by Preet Hundal and lyrics by Guru and Ikka. The new version has been sung by Guru, who has also penned the lyrics and composed the music. It's been produced by Aditya Dev.

The recreated version is already out. Guru, who also features in the new video, shared it online.

"We have kept the hook the same, some music pieces are also the same. We have added new elements in terms of lyrics and composition," said Guru. This is Guru and actor Sunny Singh's second collaboration. The singer had sung for the Sunny-starrer Sonu Ki Tittu Ki Sweety previously.

Ujda Chaman is the official remake of Kannada movie Ondu Motteya Kathe. The movie, starring Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Karishma Sharma, and Aishwarya Sakhuja in the lead, is directed by Abhishek Pathak. It is all set to hit the theatres on November 8, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.