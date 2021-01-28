Guru Randhawa Shocks Fans As He Shares Picture of Blood Coming from His Nose

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has suffered a nose bleed while shooting at minus 9 degrees celsius in Kashmir. Guru posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen wearing a tuxedo and his nose bleeds. Behind him, one can see snow-capped mountains. "So difficult to shoot at -9 degrees Celsius but Hard work is the only way forward. We did a great shoot in Kashmir. Out soon" he wrote as the caption. Guru was shooting for the video of his new song in Kashmir. The music video also features actor Mrunal Thakur. Concerned fans flooded Guru's post with 'get well soon' messages. One fan wrote, "Sir, please take care because you mean the world to us." Another commented, "Proud of you idol. Take care."

With blockbuster songs like Baby Girl and Naach Meri Rani that went on to garner record-breaking viewership last year, Guru Randhawa began 2021 with the single Mehendi Wale Haath. The song featured the gorgeous and talented Sanjana Sanghi who plays Guru's love interest in the video. With Mehendi Wale Haath, the audiences witnessed an emotional and soulful side of Guru Randhawa, as he steps into the role of a brave soldier. The song also highlights the electrifying chemistry between Sanjana Sanghi and Guru. Sanjana made her Bollywood debut with Dil Bechara last year. The film was Sushant Singh Rajput's posthumous release and directed by Mukesh Chhabra.