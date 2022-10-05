Guru Randhawa Unveils First Poster of Debut Film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay; Says He’s Excited and Nervous

Having belted out chartbusters like High Rated Gabru, Lahore, Naach Meri Rani and Nain Bengali, among many others, over a career spanning a decade, singer Guru Randhawa is now all set to don a new hat. He is gearing up for his acting debut with a film titled Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. The poster of the film was recently unveiled and it sees the pop sensation in a never-before-seen avatar. He captioned it saying that he is “nervous and excited – both”.

Talking about his film debut, the Nain Ta Heere (Jugjugg Jeeyo) singer, in an interview with Film Companion, said, “I had been offered many Punjabi movies but picked only the one that I felt suited me best.” He also told Outlook India that he had always been drawn to being a part of the movies as he stated, “I have always been attracted to the idea of filmmaking. I always wanted to be part of a project which has writers, screenplay writers, choreographers, and so many people. I have always dreamt of being in a film. I always wanted to be involved in a film on a big scale, which has a big cast. [After becoming a singer] I want to now showcase my talent through movies. I hope I am able to do that.”

Last week, Randhawa had taken to social media and shared his experience of sharing screen space with veteran actor Anupam Kher in the film. He wrote, “Reading my 1st Script and it is his 532nd. I am a new comer and #KherSaab is a legend (Sir hates to be called that). You people have been very generous and kind to me as a singer. Now I need your love and blessings in my new journey as an ACTOR. I promise to work very hard! I couldn’t have asked for a better launch. Rab Rakha!”

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is a family comedy that also stars Saiee M Manjrekar, Ila Arun, Atul Srivastava, Paritosh Tripathi, and Paresh Ganatra. It has been directed by Ashok G and shot in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. It is produced by Amit Bhatia, Raj Saluja, Sumit Bhatia, and Shradha Chandavarkar. The trailer of the film will be launched soon.

