Guru Randhawa, Urvashi Rautela Crank Up Chemistry in Doob Gaye Music Video

The much awaited music video Doob Gaye of Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa featuring Urvashi Rautela has been launched today. The duo is seen cranking mesmerising chemistry in the romantic song. Written by famous songwriter Jaani and composed by B Praak, this melodious number by Bushan Kumar’s T-series has soulful lyrics and soothing music. Choreographed by Remo D’Souza, the song delineates a sweet love story shot in the picturesque locations of Goa.

Keeping with the trajectory of popular songs such as Naach Meri Rani, Mehendi Wale Haath and Baby Girl, Guru’s new song is set to rule the charts. The video opens with Guru asking Urvashi if she would leave him as she comes from a wealthy family and him from a humble background. To which, Urvashi says ‘no’. This sets the context of the song and Guru expresses his deep feelings for the lady love, showcasing how his life would be like if she would not be with him.

The video beautifully delineates the love story of two individuals belonging to different classes and the song depicts the essence of love. It also reinforces the message that true love always finds its way back.The video marks sizzling chemistry between the duo as it is the second song of Urvashi and Guru together.

The video is receiving tremendous response from the viewers. Guru’s melodious singing and Urvashi’s acting skills have been impressing the fans.

Guru has even announced the release of his song on Instagram. He posted the video and asked fans to share it hoping they would like it.

Urvashi, too, shared the song on her Instagram handle and wrote that now the wait is over, it’s time to get drowned punning on the title of the song Doob Gaye.

Both have created buzz around the song by sharing several clips and their candid videos on social media.

The video is trending at number 1. It has been viewed 7 million times.

