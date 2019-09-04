Guru Randhawa’s 'Ishq Tera' Featuring Nushrat Bharucha is Love Song of the Season

After party hits like Patola, Suit Suit, High Rated Gabru and others, Punjabi sensation Guru Randhawa has sung a melodious romantic song for his latest single. Titled ‘Ishq Tera’, the single features Randhawa romancing Nushrat Bharucha, while it has been presented by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series.

The song has been penned down by Randhawa, who has also given the music.

Bhushan Kumar, Guru Randhawa and Nushrat Bharucha tweeted about the song’s release on official Twitter handles.

Shot in the scenic beauty of hills and valleys, the song will remind you of your first love. Randhawa, who is shown as a tourist driver in the video, hosts Nushrat and her friends on their trip to Himachal Pradesh. He gives their visit a personal touch by offering them home-made food. Nushrat, on the other hand, looks fresh and radiant for the screen, as she enjoys the trip to Himachal. She even dresses in local costume for the song.

In a summary, the song is the tale of a man capturing every glimpse of his beloved in his eyes, with a lot of unexpressed emotions, combined with innocence and purity.

On the work front, Nushrat will be next seen in Dream Girl. The actress will be seen in the lead role opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is set to release on September 13, 2019.

