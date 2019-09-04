Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Guru Randhawa’s 'Ishq Tera' Featuring Nushrat Bharucha is Love Song of the Season

Shot in the scenic beauty of hills and valleys, the song may remind you of your first love.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Guru Randhawa’s 'Ishq Tera' Featuring Nushrat Bharucha is Love Song of the Season
Image: Twitter
Loading...

After party hits like Patola, Suit Suit, High Rated Gabru and others, Punjabi sensation Guru Randhawa has sung a melodious romantic song for his latest single. Titled ‘Ishq Tera’, the single features Randhawa romancing Nushrat Bharucha, while it has been presented by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series.

The song has been penned down by Randhawa, who has also given the music.

Bhushan Kumar, Guru Randhawa and Nushrat Bharucha tweeted about the song’s release on official Twitter handles.

Shot in the scenic beauty of hills and valleys, the song will remind you of your first love. Randhawa, who is shown as a tourist driver in the video, hosts Nushrat and her friends on their trip to Himachal Pradesh. He gives their visit a personal touch by offering them home-made food. Nushrat, on the other hand, looks fresh and radiant for the screen, as she enjoys the trip to Himachal. She even dresses in local costume for the song.

In a summary, the song is the tale of a man capturing every glimpse of his beloved in his eyes, with a lot of unexpressed emotions, combined with innocence and purity.

On the work front, Nushrat will be next seen in Dream Girl. The actress will be seen in the lead role opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is set to release on September 13, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram