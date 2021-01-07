Guru Randhawa's Mushy Pic with Mystery Girl Sparks Engagement Rumours

Punjabi singer-actor Guru Randhawa's latest social media post has got fans speculating if he is planning to tie the knot this year. On Wednesday, Taking to Instagram, Guru shared a picture where he can be seen holding the hand of a girl. While the face of the girl was hidden in the picture, the two donned traditional attires for the picture. Guru's caption, "New year, new beginnings," have led fans to contemplate if he got engaged with the girl.

A number of celebrities have also dropped congratulatory messages on the post. While Nora Fatehi Wrote, "Congratulations baba," director Arvinder Khaira commented, "Mubarkaan paaji." The comment section was also flooded with a number of queries. While many asked about the girl, others wondered if Guru will get married.

Recently Guru Randhwa was in news for flouting Covid-19 prevention norms in Mumbai. Later, he issued a statement saying that the singer deeply regrets the unintentional incident.

"Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities' decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials," read a statement issued on behalf of the singer by his management team.

"He promises to comply with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well," the statement added.