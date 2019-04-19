Guru Randhawa’s Song ‘Slowly Slowly’ Featuring Pitbull is the New Party Anthem

It’s finally party-time for all Guru Randhawa fans who were eagerly waiting for his next song featuring Pitbull. Titled ‘Slowly-Slowly,’ Randhawa’s much-awaited Punjabi song has been released today by T-series. The song is already trending on YouTube.T-series head Bhushan Kumar announced the release of the song through his tweet. He also said in a statement, “Slowly Slowly couldn’t have released at a better time than today when the world has recognized T-Series as a force to reckon with internationally because of our exponentially growing YouTube presence.”This is Guru Randhawa’s first international collaboration. Earlier, Pitbull collaborated with Priyanka Chopra for a song titled ‘Exotic.’‘Slowly-Slowly’ is produced by Dj Shadow, BlackOut, DJ Money Willz, Vee Music and MKSHFT. The song definitely has 'the Guru Randhawa touch.’ The peppy Punjabi number was shot in Miami, with an opening shot of beach-side mansions. As per the reports, ‘Slowly-Slowly,’ which incorporates three languages- English, Punjabi and Spanish, was shot in Miami in just a day.Guru Randhawa is known for his songs like ‘Lahore,’ ‘Patola’ and ‘High-Rated Gabru.’ Unlike many other Punjabi singers and rappers, Guru Randhawa avoids slangs in his songs, which makes him one of the most loved singers even outside the Punjabi-speaking community.