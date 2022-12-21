Guru Shishyaru, The Kannada Movie That Marked Debut For Several Star Kids

This year was great for the Kannada film industry, which churned out pan-India blockbusters and brought Kannada cinema national recognition. While films like KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara, 777 Charlie and Vikrant Rona made a lot of noise even in the Hindi-speaking belt, we are here to talk about a film that came by silently, overshadowed by the grand popularity of the films mentioned above. Jadesh Kumar Hampe’s Guru Shishyaru may have failed to make a big impact at the box office but the film holds the distinction of marking the debut of several star kids.

Hriday, the son of comedy actor Sharan; Ekanth, the son of Uttiirali Prem; Harshit, the son of Naveen Krishna; Rakshak, the son of Bullet Prakash, have made their Kannada film debuts through this film, which was a sports drama. The movie follows the life of a national kho kho champion essayed by Sharan. He is devastated because he cannot find employment despite his awards. He starts living a lazy life as a result of this. He is aided and raised by his mentor, and in exchange for a certificate, he accepts a position as a physical education teacher.

He arrives in the village of Bettadapura, where a landowner is considering mining, much to the residents’ displeasure. As his bond with the students and the locals grows stronger, he is drawn into more intense conflicts. The landlord issues a challenge to the PT teacher’s team, asking them to enter a competition and win it for him to relinquish ownership of the village. How the teacher wins back the village forms the rest of the story.

