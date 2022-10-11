Guru Somasundaram, Johny Antony-Starrer Haya Teaser Out, It's Gripping

Putting an end to the anticipation, the official teaser of director Vasudev Sanal’s next, titled Haya has been released. Of the many actors and debutantes who star in this college campus thriller, famous Tamil and Malayalam actor Guru Somasundaram shared the official teaser on his Instagram handle, taking fans into a frenzy.

“Watch the teaser. Super excited to share with you all the official teaser of Haya, a Malayalam movie… Do watch and share your feedback!!!” Guru captioned his post, adding a link to the teaser.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Somasundaram (@guru_somasundaram)

The gripping teaser has been uploaded on YouTube by a channel named Saina Movies. The 1-minute-36-second clip acquaints us with Guru Somasundaram as Nandagopan and actor Johny Antony as Francis Ettyavara.

In the next few scenes, we are introduced to a bunch of college kids, each of them engaged in following their passion, making the most of their college life, falling in love, and whatnot. However, by the end of the teaser, things take a turn for the worse as indicated by one of the characters named Vivek, played by debutante Bharath and the suspenseful background score.

The slow burner teaser concludes with the words, “Love with Vanity. Love With Modesty.” The video has been watched over 22k times on YouTube. Social media users have flocked to the comments to express their excitement about the upcoming teen-drama flick.

“Super. Wow. Waiting for Haya to be in the theatres,” exclaimed one user. “The teaser is on fire. Eagerly waiting for Haya,” gushed a second. “Can’t wait for this. So excited for the journey,” dropped in a third.

Haya is produced under the banners of Silver Souls Studio and is written by Manoj Bharathy. The film consists of a cast ensemble of Guru Somasundaram, Johny Antony, Kottayam Ramesh, Sreekanth Murali, and Sree Dhanya, along with newcomers Bharath, Akshaya Udayakumar, Chaithania Prakash, and Shambu Menon.

Haya is touted to be a drama film. The trailer and the release date of this Vasudev Sanal directorial have not been revealed as of yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here