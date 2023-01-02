Guru Somasundaram Shares Throwback Photo To Wish Everyone On New Year, See Pic

Actor Guru Somasundramam is one of the renowned faces of the Tamil and Malayalam film industry. Guru made his acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil language action thriller, Aaranya Kaadam. He also won critical acclaim for his role in the film. Later, he worked in various popular movies like Pandiya Naadu, Jigarthanda, Joker, Petra, Maara, Jai Bhim and IKK. But he rose to fame after portraying the character of Shibu, a villain in the 2021-Malayalam film Minnal Murali released on Netflix.

The actor often shares photos from his professional to personal life on his social media platforms to stay in touch with her fans. Recently, on the occasion of New Year, the 47-year-old shared a post to wish everyone on social media, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention. The actor shared a throwback photo, which is a black and white passport-size image of himself where, with Happy New Year 2023 written on it with a violet sketch pen. He can be seen in a white shirt and black tie in the picture.

The actor captioned it, “Wish you a happy new year 2023.”

Fans were surprised and showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Guru will next be seen in the Malayalam movie Barroz: Guardian Of Treasures-3D. This children’s fantasy film is directed by debutant Mohanlal. The screenplay was written by Jijo Punnoose, based on his novel Barroz: Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure. The film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Productions and features Mohanlal in the title role, along with Maya, Sara Vega, Tuhin Menon and Cesar Lorente Raton in other important roles.

After this, he also has director Subhash Lalitha’s upcoming project,Charles Enterprises in his pipeline. The film stars Urvashi, Balu Varghese, Kalaiyarasan and Basil Joseph in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here