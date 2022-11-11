Guru Somasundaram’s Haya Trailer Promises Riveting Tale Of Friendship, Love And Rivalry

Guru Somasundaram is one of the highly celebrated actors in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries. After Maamanithan, the Minnal Murali star is currently gearing up for his much-anticipated film Haya, directed by Vasudev Sanal. The makers recently unveiled the upcoming Mollywood film’s trailer, which promises a fun-filled comedy entertainer revolving around college life. In addition to the feel-good factor, Haya’s trailer also assured viewers of romance, action and drama as it gives a glimpse of an altercation between two rival groups, which turns extremely violent.



The trailer, which was unveiled on November 10, has raked in more than 82,000 views on YouTube so far. Upon watching the trailer, hundreds of users shared their first impressions of it in the comments section. In addition to them, actor Shree Raj, who is making his debut with Haya, commented writing, “My debut film. HAYA. Need All your prayers and support.”

Vinu Parthasarathy, who is also a part of the film’s cast, expressed, “Long years of struggle to become an actor finally reaching to its starting point… Special thanks from the bottom of my heart to director Sanal sir, writer Manoj, dear Venu sir and Six Silver Soul Studio for the great opportunity… here it is… We present Haya.”

Apart from Guru, Sree and Vinu, Haya’s cast also boasts of Johny Antony, Kottayam Ramesh, Sreekanth Murali, Biju Pappan, Laya Simpson, Veena Venugopal, Shambu Menon, Chaithania Prakash, Akshaya Udayakumar, among others, in prominent roles. This Vasudev Sanal directorial has been written by Manoj Bharathy while Varun Sunil has scored its music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAMITHA PRAMOD (@nami_tha_)



Besides Haya, Guru Somasundaram is also pumped up for his upcoming movie Kapp, written and directed by Sanju V Samuel. Alongside Guru, the film also stars Basil Joseph, Namitha Pramod, Anand Roshan, and Riya Shibu in key roles. The tagline of Kapp is ‘Love All Play’.

Read all the Latest Movies News here