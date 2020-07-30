Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi Quits 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', This Actor Approached as Replacement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will look for another actor to step into the shoes of Mr Sodhi as it has been revealed that actor Gurucharan Singh has quit the long-running comedy show.

Earlier, TMKOC makers had denied reports of Gurucharan leaving the show. But now it has been confirmed that he has moved on and is not shooting for new episodes post the lockdown period.

In fact, reports have suggested that makers are already looking for a new face to fit in the role of Mr Sodhi on TMKOC. Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor Balwinder Singh Suri is being considered for the role. Balwinder played the role of one of Shah Rukh Khan’s friends in DTPH. If everything falls into place he might do the show, reports timesofindia.com.

Gurucharan has been part of TMKOC since the very beginning in 2008. However, he quit the show in 2013 over creative differences with the show makers. He later returned after a year and now he has apparently quit the show for good.

Meanwhile, Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi on TMKOC has also not resumed shoot post the lockdown and buzz is strong that she is quitting the show herself. Neha has reportedly informed the makers that she will not be returning for shooting of fresh episodes.

With Neha and Gurucharan quitting the show, the makers are going to have a difficult time going ahead. Many TMKOC fans have been demanding the return of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben on the show while watchers keep pointing out that humour quotient has gone down with the original cast getting replaced.