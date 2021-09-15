CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Bollywood#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IPL2021#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Movies » 'Gut-wrenching': Actor Mahesh Babu Demands Justice in Rape-Murder Case of 6-year-old
1-MIN READ

'Gut-wrenching': Actor Mahesh Babu Demands Justice in Rape-Murder Case of 6-year-old

The Telangana Police have issued a lookout notice for him and announced a reward of Rs. 10 lakh on him.

The Telangana Police have issued a lookout notice for him and announced a reward of Rs. 10 lakh on him.

On September 9, the 6-year-old girl was brutally violated and murdered by her neighbour Pallakonda Raju.

The horrific rape and murder of a six-year-old girl from Saidabad, Telangana on September 9 has sent shockwaves across the country and elicited outrage from all quarters. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Tuesday said that the heinous crime against the 6-year old in Singareni Colony is a reminder of how far we have fallen as a society.

“"Will our daughters ever be safe?", is always a lingering question! Absolutely gut-wrenching.. Cannot imagine what the family is going through!" Mahesh Babu said, in a tweet, on Tuesday. In a subsequent tweet, the actor urged the authorities to ensure swift action and deliver justice to the child and her family.

RELATED NEWS

On September 9, the 6-year-old girl was brutally violated and murdered by her neighbour Pallakonda Raju, who is now at large. The Telangana Police have issued a lookout notice for him and announced a reward of Rs. 10 lakh on him.

The six-year-old had first gone missing. The girl’s father, who is an auto driver, searched for his daughter for about a week and then lodged a complaint. Finally, the body of the little girl was found in the home of the accused.

According to The News Minute, the police have formed nine special teams to catch the culprit. A case of rape and murder has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 15, 2021, 16:44 IST