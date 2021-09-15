'Gut-wrenching': Actor Mahesh Babu Demands Justice in Rape-Murder Case of 6-year-old

The horrific rape and murder of a six-year-old girl from Saidabad, Telangana on September 9 has sent shockwaves across the country and elicited outrage from all quarters. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Tuesday said that the heinous crime against the 6-year old in Singareni Colony is a reminder of how far we have fallen as a society.

The heinous crime against the 6-year old in Singareni Colony is a reminder of how far we have fallen as a society. "Will our daughters ever be safe?", is always a lingering question! Absolutely gut-wrenching.. Cannot imagine what the family is going through!— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 14, 2021

“"Will our daughters ever be safe?", is always a lingering question! Absolutely gut-wrenching.. Cannot imagine what the family is going through!" Mahesh Babu said, in a tweet, on Tuesday. In a subsequent tweet, the actor urged the authorities to ensure swift action and deliver justice to the child and her family.

On September 9, the 6-year-old girl was brutally violated and murdered by her neighbour Pallakonda Raju, who is now at large. The Telangana Police have issued a lookout notice for him and announced a reward of Rs. 10 lakh on him.

The six-year-old had first gone missing. The girl’s father, who is an auto driver, searched for his daughter for about a week and then lodged a complaint. Finally, the body of the little girl was found in the home of the accused.

According to The News Minute, the police have formed nine special teams to catch the culprit. A case of rape and murder has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.