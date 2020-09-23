GV Prakash Hints Soorarai Pottru Director Sudha Kongara and Ajith Could Team up for Action Film

Any news about actor Ajith's movies gets his fans excited. The South star was last seen on the big screen in Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019. His upcoming Tamil film is Valimai but has been on hold as Ajith suffered an injury on the sets while shooting a bike sequence. But there might be more in store for the fans of Thala Ajith.

Actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar, in a live chat session with his fans, hinted at a project involving director Sudha Kongara Prasad and Ajith for an out-and-out action film. This has given netizens some reason to celebrate even if nothing is confirmed yet.

"If the project happens, it'll be amazing. I've heard the script from Sudha and it's fantastic. If Soorarai Pottru is on one level, this film will be on another level altogether. It'll be a huge action film (sic)," Prakash said. Ajith's next Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya in crucial roles and marks producer Boney Kapoor's second collaboration with Ajith.

Hi .. so finally my first ever twitter chat session ... See u at 5 pm ... excited 🙌 #AskGV — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) September 20, 2020

GV Prakash has worked as the music composer with Sudha in their upcoming release Soorarai Pottru and said it is a great film. “I think it is one of the fresh films. It's a completely different film in Indian cinema and Sudha is fantastic. Three amazing songs are yet to come and surely those will be out soon. It's going to be one beautiful journey and it's a great film. Sudha is going to reach new heights as a director because I have seen the film,” he added.

Soorarai Pottru, co-produced by Guneet Monga, is based on Captain GR Gopinathm founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. It stars Suriya in the lead with Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.

Sudha and GV are eagerly waiting for the film's release, which is all set to hit the OTT platform on October 30 and one can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.