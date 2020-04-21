GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi Welcome Baby Girl

Music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi have welcomed their first child on Monday. According to a report in Manorama Online, Prakash and Saindhavi became proud parents of a baby girl.

The couple, who have known each other since childhood, had tied the nuptial knot in 2013. While Prakash is a famous music composer in the South Indian music industry, Saindhavi is a singer.

As of now, the couple has not shared any picture of their newborn on social media. Further, Prakash is the nephew of music composer AR Rahman. Prakash’s mother AR Reihana is Rahman’s elder sister.

Meanwhile, Prakash has quite a few films including Jail and Bachelor in his kitty as an actor. Apart from that, he is said to be composing music for some high profile projects.

He has done the music for Soorarai Pottru which has Suriya in the lead and Thalaivi which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Prakash is also doing the music for Suriya’s upcoming movie Vaadivaasal.

Taking to twitter the music composer revealed, “#GV75 will be special .. pre work for #Vaadivaasal has already started for audio work ... with my most powerful combination @VetriMaaran @Suriya_offl @theVcreations .. the sound will be unique (sic).”

#GV75 will be special .. pre work for #Vaadivaasal has already started for audio work ... with my most powerful combination @VetriMaaran .... @Suriya_offl @theVcreations .. the sound will be unique 🔥👍 — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) April 14, 2020

On the other hand, the last song Saindhavi did was Ellu Vayal Pookalaye from the movie Asuran which starred Dhanush in the lead.

