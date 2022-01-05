GV Prakash-Starrer Jail to Stream on This OTT Platform From January 7

GV Prakash Kumar starrer Jail, helmed by Vasantha Balan, will be available for streaming on OTT platform ENT KOTTA from January 7. The film was initially released in the theatres on December 9, 2020. Aparnathi, who is making her debut with Jail, has been paired opposite GV Prakash as the film’s female lead.

The film has been bankrolled by Sridharan Mariadhasan under the banner of Krikes Cine Creations. People’s expectations of Jail increased after the release of the song Kathodu Kathanen, sung by Dhanush and Aditi Rao Hydari.

In the film, GV Prakash Kumar is seen playing a typical character. Besides that, he has also composed the music for the film. Besides GV Prakash and Aparnathi, the film stars several interesting actors in crucial roles. The film has been released with Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions.

Earlier, during the pre-promotional activities, a promotional video was shared by the makers, creating a decent buzz among the audience.

Before the theatrical release, the film also faced a lot of struggles. Studio Green filed a petition against the makers, alleging that the production company of the film has given the publishing rights to another house despite having an agreement with them. It was only after the court’s verdict that the film was released.

Despite several obstacles, fences, and hurdles, director Vasanthabalan had stuck to his decision of releasing the film in theatres and succeeded with it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.