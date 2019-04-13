English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gwalior Boy Kartik Aaryan to Become the Face of Madhya Pradesh to Promote Voting: Report
The Election Commission is reportedly planning to take Kartik Aaryan's help to promote voter awareness in MP.
Luka Chuppi star Kartik Aaryan, who hails from Gwalior, has a huge fan following in the city as well as his home state Madhya Pradesh. Cashing in on his local boy appeal, the Election Commission is reportedly planning to make Kartik the face of the state to promote voting in MP.
The star will be given the onus to make the youth of Madhya Pradesh aware of the importance of voting. DNA quoted a source as saying, "Common campaigns and processions don’t connect with the youth so much. But a rising star like Kartik can make young minds understand the importance of voting and their role in the nation's development. Since Kartik has an immense following amidst men and women, it's a smart move to make him the face of such a campaign."
The actor was born and raised in Gwalior, where he also shot for his recent hit movie, Luka Chuppi. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star also hoisted the flag on Independence Day at his alma mater, St Paul's High School.
During the promotions of Luka Chuppim his co-star Kriti Sanon had revealed that when the two actors had gone to Gwalior, Kartik got a hero's welcome with posters of him with 'Prince of Gwalior' written on them everywhere.
Meanwhile, Kartik is busy with two films currently. He is working with director Imtiaz Ali on Love Aaj Kal 2 with Sara Ali Khan as the female lead. He has finished shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of the 1978 film which starred Sajeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.
