Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share Dreamy Pictures From Their Wedding

American singer-songwriters, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the weekend and shared the pictures from their dreamy wedding on their respective Instagram handles on Tuesday. The musical couple, who started dating after meeting each other as judges on the reality singing competition The Voice, tied the knot at a chapel in Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch over the weekend. It is reported that Shelton built the chapel for Stefani on the grounds.

51-year-old Stefani was dressed in a custom-made Vera Wang wedding dress. In the pictures shared by the singers, the couple looked very much in love and enjoying their all American wedding. Wang also shared a black and white picture where the couple shared the first dance after the wedding in an intimate setting with their pet dog right beside them.

According to USA Today, there were 40 guests at the intimate wedding, with Today and Voice host Carson Daly serving as the officiant.

In another picture shared by the singer, the couple were seen embracing each other under the twilight sky with the chapel in the background. Captioning the picture Stefani wrote, “July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!” The singer expressed her gratitude to designer Wang and chefs for the event Juan and Cassandra Vanessa among other organisers for the day. Commenting on the post, celebrities and Stefani’s fans congratulated the couple. Television personality Brad Goreski commented, “So happy for both of you Gwen.” While singer Tyrese commented, “Match made in heaven! So happy for you guys, keep spreading the good vibes. It's both amazing and timely.Congratulations.”

The couple were also pictured sharing a kiss next to a white wedding cake. While another picture showed Stefani leaving with her husband in a vehicle as she flashed a smile at the camera with a bunch of white flowers.

